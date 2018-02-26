Daniel Sedin scores twice, Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Daniel Sedin broke a tie with 9:17 to play with his second goal of the game and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Sunday night.

On the winner, Sedin tipped in a long shot from Brock Boeser for his 18th goal of the season. Darren Archibald scored a short-handed goal with 5:52 to go, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 41 shots to help Vancouver win for the second time in six games.

The Canucks spoiled the debut of new Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who arrived in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Kuemper made 24 saves.

Vancouver held a 1-0 lead until midway through the third period on Sedin's early goal. But the Coyotes ended an 0-for-17 power-play drought that spanned four games with Alex Goligoski's goal at 9:18 of the third.

Goligoski put in a rebound of a saved shot for his ninth goal of the season.

The Canucks responded quickly with Sedin's goal, then Brandon Sutter got free on a Coyotes' power play, found Archibald on the wing and Archibald put away his second of the season.

The Canucks got a big break when a Coyotes goal 43 seconds into the game was disallowed by a goaltender interference penalty against Brad Richardson. Richardson collided with Markstrom in the net as teammate Nick Cousins' shot went in.

Vancouver scored on the resulting power play with some crisp passing. Henrik Sedin found Derrick Pouliot, who tapped the puck over to Daniel Sedin for a clear shot. Kuemper was too far to the other side to stop the puck and Sedin had his 17th goal of the season 2:16 of the first.

Henrik Sedin picked up his team-leading 38th assist of the season. The Canucks have a power-play goal in three straight games.

The second period featured saves by each goalie on breakaways. Kuemper turned away Canucks centre Bo Horvat's attempt, and a few minutes later, at the 8:26 mark, Markstrom stopped Clayton Keller's open blast.

The Canucks improved to 4-4 in the second of back-to-back games this season, while Arizona is 1-7-2.

NOTES: Sunday was the first of four meetings between the two teams. With 20 games left for each team, they'll play three more times before the regular season ends. ... The Canucks scratched F Thomas Vanek, who is tied for second on the team in goals with 17, amid speculation he could be dealt by Monday afternoon's NHL trade deadline. Vanek had not missed a game all season. ... Coyotes F Richard Panik is day-to-day with a lower body injury, but missed a second straight game. ... Nineteen-year-old Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun played his 100th career NHL game.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Colorado on Monday night.