Edmonton Oilers trade veteran forward Maroon to New Jersey Devils

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers dealt veteran forward Patrick Maroon to the New Jersey Devils on Monday prior to the NHL trade deadline.

Edmonton received a 2019 third-round pick and prospect J.D. Dudek for Maroon, 29, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound Maroon had 14 goals and 16 assists in 57 games with Edmonton this season.