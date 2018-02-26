Flyers claim Oduya on waivers, lose Alt to Avalanche
The Philadelphia Flyers have claimed Johnny Oduya, a day after the two-time Stanley Cup-winning
Oduya is a 12-year NHL veteran who had four goals and eight points in 51 games in his first season in Ottawa. Oduya's addition comes after the Flyers lost
Alt is a sparingly used
Oduya provides experienced depth to a Flyers team that has won five straight and is 9-0-2 in its past 11. Oduya was a member of the Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and '15.
In another waiver move made Monday, the Calgary Flames claimed forward Chris Stewart, who had nine goals and 13 points in 47 games with Minnesota this season.
