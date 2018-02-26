France to host US on clay for Fed Cup semis in April
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — The French Tennis Federation has opted for a clay court when it hosts the United States in the Fed Cup semifinals in April.
The federation says in a statement on Monday that the southern city of Aix-en-Provence will stage the tie from April 21-22 at the new 6,700-capacity Arena Pays d'Aix.
France and the U.S. will meet for a 14th time, with the Americans holding an 11-2 winning record.
The defending champion United States advanced to the semis by beating the Netherlands 3-1 this month.
Two-time champion France beat Belgium 3-2.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Vicky Mochama: Liberals budget must pay women and girls what they're owed
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer