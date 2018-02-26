Sports

North Korean delegation returns home after Olympics outreach

Kim Yong Chol, center, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, leaves to return to North Korea, at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. The North Korean envoy making a rare visit to South Korea said Sunday that his country was willing to open talks with the United States, a rare step toward diplomacy between enemies after a year of North Korean missile and nuclear tests and direct threats of war from both Pyongyang and Washington. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea's delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics has left South Korea after a visit where the former general suspected of masterminding deadly 2010 military attacks on the South told Seoul officials the North is willing to talk with Washington.

The delegation's return home Tuesday completes North Korea's diplomatic outreach to the South during the Pyeongchang Olympics that was seen as an attempt to break out from the isolation and pressure North Korea faces over its nuclear program.

Seoul's decision to allow Kim Yong Chol to visit trigged controversy. Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the Olympic Stadium, holding signs like "Killer Kim Yong Chol go to hell," while Kim attended Sunday's closing ceremony with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump.

