North Korean delegation returns home after Olympics outreach

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea's delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics has left South Korea after a visit where the former general suspected of masterminding deadly 2010 military attacks on the South told Seoul officials the North is willing to talk with Washington.

The delegation's return home Tuesday completes North Korea's diplomatic outreach to the South during the Pyeongchang Olympics that was seen as an attempt to break out from the isolation and pressure North Korea faces over its nuclear program.