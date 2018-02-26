Ottawa Senators trade defenceman defenceman Ian Cole to Blue Jackets

The Ottawa Senators got NHL trade deadline day started by sending defenceman Ian Cole to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

Teams have until 3 p.m. ET to make deals.

The Senators received right-wing prospect Nick Moutrey and a third-round draft pick for Cole, who was acquired on Friday as part of a deal that sent centre Derick Brassard to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The six-foot-one 220-pound Cole did not play a game for Ottawa. The 2007 first-round draft pick of St.Louis had been with the Penguins since 2014-15. He has three goals and 10 assists in 47 games this season.

Moutrey, a Toronto native drafted by Columbus in the fourth round in 2013, has three goals and three helpers in 22 games for AHL Cleveland.