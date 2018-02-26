Pelicans extend Okafor through the end of the season

The 6-foot-10 Okafor had been out of the NBA since 2013 because of a herniated disk in his neck before making a comeback this year. The Pelicans brought the 35-year-old back to the NBA on Feb. 3, signing him out of the G League on a 10-day contract. Okafor was signed to a second 10-day deal before his current extension through the end of the season.