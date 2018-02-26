Predators trade for forward Ryan Hartman
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators continued to bolster their forward depth as they acquired Ryan Hartman from the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Predators acquired Hartman and a fifth-round pick from Chicago for forward Victor Ejdsell, a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick.
All picks exchanged are for the 2018 draft.
Hartman, a left wing, has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 57 games with Chicago this season. Hartman will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.
The defending Western Conference champion Predators also signed former captain Mike Fisher to a one-year deal earlier Monday.
___
More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Vicky Mochama: Liberals budget must pay women and girls what they're owed
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best