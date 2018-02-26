Predators trade for forward Ryan Hartman

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators continued to bolster their forward depth as they acquired Ryan Hartman from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Predators acquired Hartman and a fifth-round pick from Chicago for forward Victor Ejdsell, a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

All picks exchanged are for the 2018 draft.

Hartman, a left wing, has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 57 games with Chicago this season. Hartman will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

The defending Western Conference champion Predators also signed former captain Mike Fisher to a one-year deal earlier Monday.

