PSG's Neymar has broken right foot and sprained ankle

PARIS — Neymar is doubtful for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League game against Real Madrid next week after tests showed he has a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot along with a sprained ankle.

PSG revealed the extent of Neymar's injured foot late Monday without saying how long he will be sidelined.

But PSG faces Real Madrid on March 6, trailing 3-1 from the first leg in the last 16.

Before that, PSG plays Marseille in the French Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, and is at Troyes in the league on Saturday.

Neymar, a world record signing from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($260 million), was carried off on a stretcher late in the league leader's 3-0 victory against Marseille on Sunday.

The Brazil striker was hurt challenging Marseille defender Bouna Sarr. His standing leg jarred as he lost balance and the weight of his body went onto his ankle, which briefly buckled.

Neymar is second in the league scoring charts behind teammate Edinson Cavani, with 19 goals in 20 games. Overall he has 28 in 30.