Reds consider signing OF Ben Revere

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Ben Revere got a physical on Monday with the Cincinnati Reds, who were interested in signing him as an additional outfielder.

General manager Dick Williams said a deal depended upon results of the physical. Revere made $4 million last season with the Los Angeles Angels, batting .275 with one homer and 20 RBIs in 109 games, most of them in left field.

The 29-year-old outfielder has played with Minnesota, Philadelphia, Toronto, Washington and the Angels. The Reds are set in the outfield but are trying to strengthen their bench during spring training. Revere gives them a left-handed hitter who has played all three spots in the outfield.

