Scotland No. 8 Ryan Wilson cited for eye gouging
DUBLIN — Scotland No. 8 Ryan Wilson has been cited for allegedly gouging an English player in their 25-13 win in the Six Nations on Saturday.
Wilson allegedly "made contact with the eye area of an opponent" in the 37th minute at Murrayfield, according to a World Rugby citing commissioner on Monday.
A Six Nations disciplinary committee will convene a hearing on Wednesday.
Wilson was also involved in the tunnel scuffle with England players before the match.
Scotland, in title contention, has remaining away matches against Ireland and Italy.
