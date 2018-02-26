Sports

Sunday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 3 Arizona 1

Edmonton 6 Anaheim 5 (SO)

Nashville 4 St. Louis 0

Buffalo 4 Boston 1

Detroit 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Minnesota 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Chicago 5 Manitoba 2

Bridgeport 1 Charlotte 0

Providence 2 Hartford 0

WB/Scranton 3 Hershey 2

Grand Rapids 3 Iowa 2 (SO)

Stockton 4 San Diego 2

---

NBA

Charlotte 114 Detroit 98

New Orleans 123 Milwaukee 121 (OT)

San Antonio 110 Cleveland 94

Houston 119 Denver 114

Washington 109 Philadelphia 94

---

