Sunday's Games

NHL
Vancouver 3 Arizona 1
Edmonton 6 Anaheim 5 (SO)
Nashville 4 St. Louis 0
Buffalo 4 Boston 1
Detroit 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Minnesota 3 San Jose 2 (OT)
---
AHL
Chicago 5 Manitoba 2
Bridgeport 1 Charlotte 0
Providence 2 Hartford 0
WB/Scranton 3 Hershey 2
Grand Rapids 3 Iowa 2 (SO)
Stockton 4 San Diego 2
---
NBA
Charlotte 114 Detroit 98
New Orleans 123 Milwaukee 121 (OT)
San Antonio 110 Cleveland 94
Houston 119 Denver 114
Washington 109 Philadelphia 94
---
