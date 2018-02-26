Surging Wild express confidence in trade deadline status quo
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild skated to the NHL trade deadline in an enviable position, on track for the playoffs with their lineup almost intact again.
Though the top two teams in the daunting Central Division bolstered their rosters on the last day for dealing of the season, the Wild weren't worried. They've won four straight games to surge into fourth place in the Western Conference.
"I like what we have and the way we're playing," coach Bruce Boudreau said on Monday, about two hours before the trade deadline. "Obviously to get into the playoffs and to go anywhere, we have to play better."
That's essentially what they've done, though, after stumbling through their first 20 games. They're 26-12-4 since Nov. 9, and 10 of their next 11 games are against teams currently below the cut for the
"We're showing that we're sticking to the game plan,"
Nashville acquired left wing Ryan Hartman from Chicago and re-signed
"I don't let it bother me," Boudreau said. "I've always believed if we do the right things, then usually good things happen. I've been on both sides."
They're expecting
"We pretty well knew he was going to get picked up," Boudreau said. "He's too good a person, too good a teammate for nothing to happen to him."
The Wild, who host the Blues on Tuesday, have displayed an invaluable ability to rally lately. They turned a 2-0 deficit in the final minute of the second period against San Jose on Sunday into a 3-2 overtime victory . They trailed 2-0 at New Jersey on Thursday and charged back to win 4-2.
"Lately, we're getting that feeling that we're never out of it," goalie Devan Dubnyk said. "That's an important one to have."
Even more critical than this late-season resilience has been the productivity of these victories. Sometimes teams can get hot and still go nowhere in the standings, but the Wild have timed their streak well against slumps by some of their closest Western Conference competitors.
"It's a good sign for us, but it's still going to be tight," left wing Zach Parise said. "We all know there's not a lot of points separating the teams, so we've got to keep improving and worry about ourselves. You don't want to find yourselves in a spot where you have to scoreboard watch."
