Two-way star Ohtani walks in first Cactus League at-bat

PEORIA, Ariz. — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani drew a walk in his first spring training at-bat for the Los Angeles Angels.

Batting second as the designated hitter Monday, the 23-year-old fell behind 0-2 against San Diego Padres right-hander Jordan Lyles before drawing four straight balls.

Ohtani, who hits left-handed, advanced on David Fletcher's single to left and was erased on Martin Maldonado's inning-ending double play. Ohtani pulled up and didn't slide.