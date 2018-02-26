Wade touched to learn school shooting victim was a fan
MIAMI — One of the Florida school shooting victims was buried in a Dwyane Wade jersey, and the Miami Heat guard says he was touched to learn that.
Wade said Monday it was difficult to find the words to describe the emotions of his reaction.
Joaquin Oliver, 17, was excited about Wade's recent return to the Heat. His parents revealed Sunday on Univision talk show Al Punto that Oliver was buried Feb. 17 in his Heat jersey bearing Wade's number.
"You just try to hope that the time where he was alive, that you were able to bring some form of joy to his life," Wade said. "I don't even know the word for it. ... On Twitter I said, 'You're going to make me cry .'"
