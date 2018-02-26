Warriors on the way to Washington, just not the White House
NEW YORK — The Golden State Warriors are heading to Washington, just not to the White House.
The traditional champions' invitation was never granted from President Donald Trump — and it appeared the Warriors might have declined it, anyway. So they plan to spend their day in the city with local children Tuesday.
"We're doing a great thing anyways," All-Star Klay Thompson said Monday, after the Warriors beat the New York Knicks in the opener of a road trip.
The White House visit is traditionally scheduled during the NBA champions' trip to face the Washington Wizards the following season. The Warriors play the Wizards on Wednesday.
They met with President Barack Obama after their first championship but don't seem disappointed about not going back this time.
"It's kind of beating a dead horse at this point," Curry said. "We're excited to have an opportunity that we're going to tomorrow as a team, but other than that it's a business trip and we're excited to keep the road trip going. So that's really all it's about."
NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is from the Washington area, and he still played with Oklahoma City when the Warriors won their first title. He said he just wants the children Tuesday to enjoy their chance to meet players such as Curry and Thompson.
"Kids from my area don't really get that opportunity to be in front of champions like that," Durant said. "So hopefully it inspires them to just be whatever they want to be in life."
