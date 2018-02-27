After 2 Olympic golds, Hanyu wants to master quad axel
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TOKYO — After winning two Olympic gold medals, Yuzuru Hanyu wants to master a quadruple axel.
Hanyu, who at the Pyeongchang Games became the first man to repeat as Olympic champion in 66 years, told a news conference on Tuesday he hoped to become the first figure skater to accomplish the quadruple and half jump in competition.
Hanyu, usually articulate, struggled with questions at the Foreign Correspondent's Club of Japan, where he was asked to describe how difficult the jump is and to show something of it.
He dropped his head to the podium, and then said the quadruple axel is like jumping rope four times while revolving twice.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Months after harassment allegations, home of the Needle Vinyl Tavern goes on the market
-
Sailboat cocaine case delayed again as smuggler captain switches lawyers
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student
-
Weather Network predicts late, 'particularly volatile' spring for Canada