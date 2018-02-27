Australian league great Steve Folkes dead at 59

SYDNEY, Australia — Steve Folkes, who won premierships as a player and coach with the Canterbury Bulldogs in Australia's National Rugby League and who played five tests for Australia, has died aged 59, the Bulldogs club said.

The cause of death was believed to be cardiac arrest.

The Bulldogs on Tuesday confirmed the death of Folkes, who played 245 premiership matches for the club between 1978 and 1991, appearing in six grand finals and winning four. He coached the club between 1998 and 2008 in 288 NRL games, winning the premiership in 2004.