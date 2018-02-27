Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman has right shoulder inflammation

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman has undergone an MRI exam that found inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Stroman expects to resume throwing in the next three to five days.

"I know that I'll be back hopefully the very beginning of the season," Stroman said.

Stroman said the MRI exam showed the shoulder is structurally fine.

"Super clean, so I was happy with that," Stroman said. "Just a bit of inflammation. It's some thing that I could probably get through if I needed to get through it. This is some thing that I rather deal with now, get it out now rather than some thing that lingers throughout the year."

Stroman went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA last year. He struck out 164, two shy of his career high, and walked 62 in 201 innings.

The 26-year-old Stroman is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. He is open to negotiating a multiyear contract.

