Canadian Shapovalov downs Nishikori
ACAPLUCO, Mexico — Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov defeated Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the Mexican Open.
The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., fired 11 aces and won 78 per cent of his first-service points en route to victory over the 26th-ranked Nishikori.
Shapovalov, ranked 48th on the ATP standings, converted 5-of-9 break points and saved 9-of-10 break points of his own.
The match lasted two hours 16 minutes.
