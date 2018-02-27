Diver Meaghan Benfeito named Commonwealth Games flag-bearer

TORONTO — Veteran diver Meaghan Benfeito will carry the Canadian flag into the opening ceremony of April's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

A three-time Olympic bronze medallist from Laval, Que., Benfeito collected a pair of golds at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Benfeito will carry the Maple Leaf into Carrara Stadium on April 4.

The Games run through April 15 on the Gold Coast.

"I can't wait to live that special moment with the entire Canadian delegation," Benfeito said in a news release. "Marching with a group of inspiring athletes, with whom I share dreams and a common passion for sport, is an amazing feeling."

Canada is expected to send more than 280 athletes to the competition, including star sprinter Andre De Grasse.

The Games will be shown in Canada by streaming service DAZN, marking the first time the broadcast rights will be held exclusively by a live streaming platform.