Eagles punter Donnie Jones announces retirement
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles punter Donnie Jones has retired after 14 seasons in the NFL.
Jones made the announcement on Tuesday.
Jones played for Seattle, Miami, St. Louis and Houston before joining Philadelphia in 2013. He set the record for most regular-season games played by an Eagles punter (80). He finishes his career with the third-longest consecutive-games-played streak (208) behind only Texans punter Shane Lechler (254) and Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (235).
"Although I am retiring, I will always be an Eagle and will forever have a special place in my heart for the city of Philadelphia," Jones said.
