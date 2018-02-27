Hernandez hurting but Mariners fortunate no major injury

PEORIA, Ariz. — During a spring training that's been filled with small nagging injuries, the Seattle Mariners believe they caught a fortunate break after Felix Hernandez took a line drive off his right arm.

Hernandez said Tuesday he is still very sore after the liner off the bat of the Chicago Cubs' Victor Caratini hit Hernandez in the right forearm. The injury happened in Hernandez's first spring training start a day earlier. X-rays were negative, but Hernandez still had enough swelling in the elbow area after he arrived in the Mariners clubhouse Tuesday morning that he couldn't fully straighten his arm.

There was initial concern Hernandez had suffered a significant injury. Hernandez went down to a knee, hopped up and walked around in obvious pain. He headed to the dugout with a trainer holding his arm. The ball hit Hernandez on a tattoo signifying his All-Star Game selection in 2013.

___