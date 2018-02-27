Indians, Mike Napoli agree to minor league contract

Mike Napoli is getting another swing with the Cleveland Indians.

The free agent slugger has agreed to a minor league contract with the team, pending the completion of a physical. Napoli spent 2016 with the Indians and had a major role in getting the club to the World Series.

Napoli became one of the Indians most popular players as "Party At Napolis" became a theme and rallying cry among fans that season. Napoli posted career-highs with 34 homers and 101 RBIs in Cleveland, but was not re-signed and spent last season with Texas.

Napoli had been working out with other unsigned free agents at a camp in Bradenton, Florida, before the Indians called.