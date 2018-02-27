Sports

LeBron flattered by Philly fans' free-agency fawning

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James soars to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. James said he‚Äôs flattered by Philadelphia fans fawning over him to sign with the 76ers. Three billboards paid for by a Pennsylvania company appeared Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, outside of Cleveland. The signs urge James to sign with the Sixers this summer. James will be a free agent if he opts out of his contract with Cleveland. James said he hasn‚Äôt seen the signs, but heard about them. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — LeBron James is flattered Philadelphia fans are fawning for him.

Three billboards urging James to sign with the 76ers this summer as a free agent appeared outside Cleveland on Monday. The signs were inspired by the Oscar-nominated film, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," but their aim was to entice James to come to Philadelphia.

Although James hasn't seen the billboards, which were paid for by a private Pennsylvania company, the three-time champion was warmed by their sentiment.

"It is actually very flattering that I'm sitting here at 33 and in my 15th year and teams or guys — I don't want to say teams because that becomes tampering — but people in their respective city want me to play for them," he said. "That's cool I think. That's dope."

James can opt out of his contract with Cleveland following this season and the superstar can hit the free-agency market.

