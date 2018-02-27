McAvoy, newcomer Nash lead Bruins past Hurricanes 4-3 in OT

BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy scored 1:08 into overtime and Rick Nash had a goal in his home debut for Boston as the Bruins rallied past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Tommy Wingels, Riley Nash and McAvoy each had a goal and an assist for Boston, which avoided losing three straight for the first time this season after falling behind 3-1 late in the first period.

Brock McGinn, Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, and Justin Faulk had two assists. Scott Darling stopped 28 shots for the Hurricanes, who are 0-5-1 in their last six games.

Tuukka Rask made 29 saves for the Bruins, who overcame a rocky first period and got big nights from two new additions.

Rick Nash was acquired from the New York Rangers on Sunday as the Bruins bolstered their lineup before Monday's trade deadline. The game against Carolina also marked the first with the Bruins for Wingels, picked up Monday in a trade with Chicago for a conditional fifth-round draft pick.

Wingels helped set up Riley Nash's goal with three seconds left in the first period to pull Boston to 3-2, then tied it with his first goal for the Bruins early in the second.

The Bruins were without centre Patrice Bergeron, expected to miss two weeks or more with a broken right foot. Bergeron played Sunday in a 4-1 loss at Buffalo despite the fracture, which happened Saturday when he blocked a shot in a loss at Toronto.

Rick Nash got his first goal for Boston at 11:41 of the first to tie it 1-all after McGinn's power-play goal 10:01 into the game gave Carolina an early lead.

Boston fans were still celebrating seven seconds later when David Pastrnak received a double-minor for a high stick to the face of Joakim Nordstrom, who stayed down at centre ice for several minutes as the Carolina training staff attended to him.

Pastrnak was still serving the first penalty when Teravainen beat Rask with a wrist shot at 13:09.

Aho put Carolina up 3-1 with 56 seconds left in the first, slipping the puck between Rask's legs off a pass from Teravainen.

NOTES: Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said a CT scan showed the fracture that didn't appear on an X-ray when Bergeron's foot was initially examined. Bergeron, who played with the injury at Buffalo on Monday, will be evaluated in two weeks. ... Carolina C Jordan Staal missed his third straight game. Staal's infant daughter, Hannah, died on Saturday. ... McGinn's goal was his first since he scored against Colorado on Feb. 10. ... Faulk snapped a five-game scoreless streak.

