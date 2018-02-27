Penguins sign forward Patric Hornqvist to 5-year extension

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Patric Hornqvist to a five-year contract extension. The deal, announced Tuesday, has an average annual value $5.3 million and runs through the 2022-23 season.

The 31-year-old Hornqvist has been a vital part of Pittsburgh's run to two straight Stanley Cups. He scored the series-clinching goal in Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup finals against Nashville.

Hornqvist was set to become a free agent this summer. Instead, he'll remain in Pittsburgh, where he's become part of a core that includes stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and defenceman Kris Letang.

Hornqvist has 17 goals and 15 assists for the Penguins this season entering Tuesday night's game against New Jersey. He was acquired in a 2014 trade with the Predators.

___