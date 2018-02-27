Sign me: Free agents play Japanese amateurs in exhibition
BRADENTON, Fla. — Tyler Clippard pitched hitless ball for two innings for a players' association team against Japanese amateurs, trying to impress scouts and regain a major league job.
Thirty-eight players have attended a free agent camp that opened Feb. 14, and the union put together an exhibition game Tuesday against the East Japan Railway Company.
The starting lineup included
Two players agreed to minor league deals after attending camp: right-hander Carlos Torres with Cleveland and left-hander Tommy Layne with Boston. First baseman Mike Napoli had been on the roster for the exhibition, but left to finalize a minor league contract with the Indians.
