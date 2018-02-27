Six Nations: Irish lose another centre as Farrell ruled out

DUBLIN — Ireland has lost another centre in its bid to win the Six Nations, with Chris Farrell set to miss the rest of the tournament because of a knee injury.

Farrell, who starred in the 37-27 victory over Wales on Saturday, damaged ligaments when he twisted his knee in training on Tuesday. He is scheduled to see a specialist and the Irish Rugby Football Union says he is "unlikely to be available for the remainder of the Six Nations."

The Irish are already without long-term absentees Jared Payne and Robbie Henshaw for the rest of their bid for a first Grand Slam in nine years, while fellow centre Garry Ringrose is seeking full match sharpness after ankle trouble.