Six Nations: Irish lose another centre as Farrell ruled out
DUBLIN — Ireland has lost another
Farrell, who starred in the 37-27 victory over Wales on Saturday, damaged ligaments when he twisted his knee in training on Tuesday. He is scheduled to see a specialist and the Irish Rugby Football Union says he is "unlikely to be available for the remainder of the Six Nations."
The Irish are already without long-term absentees Jared Payne and Robbie Henshaw for the rest of their bid for a first Grand Slam in nine years, while fellow
Ireland has opened the Six Nations with wins over France, Italy and Wales.
