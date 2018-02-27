US clinches 2nd round of Basketball World Cup qualifying

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The U.S. remained unbeaten with a spot secured in the second round of qualifying for the 2019 Basketball World Cup, beating Puerto Rico 83-75 on Monday night.

The Americans got big shots down the stretch from Rodney Purvis and Aaron Harrison after blowing almost all of a 22-point lead and improved to 4-0. They have two games left in the first round but are guaranteed to finish among the top three in Group C and reach the second round.

Harrison led the Americans with 16 points, Larry Drew II had 14 and Purvis scored 12.

Puerto Rico trailed by just one after three free throws by Gian Clavell and had a chance for the lead on its next possession, but Gary Browne missed a 3-pointer. Purvis chased down the rebound and took it the length of the court for a dunk, and after a steal by Drew, Harrison knocked down a jumper to give the U.S. a 76-71 advantage with 3:10 to play.

The U.S., using a roster of G League players under coach Jeff Van Gundy during qualifying, won two games at the home of the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate during the second window of games. The Americans go on the road this summer for their final two first-round games, visiting Mexico and Cuba.

The second round begins in September. The 2019 World Cup in China will qualify seven teams for the 2020 Olympics.