Video assistant doctors for World Cup to assess concussion

FIFA medical committee chairman Michel D'Hooghe poses after an interview with The Associated Press outside World Cup meetings in Sochi, Russia on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. World Cup finalists have been informed the use of video replays will be extended to team doctors to assist the diagnosis of concussions. FIFA‚Äôs top medical official told The Associated Press that a second team doctor will be allowed access to match footage to evaluate injuries in real time to supplement any on-field diagnosis. (AP Photo/Rob Harris)

SOCHI, Russia — World Cup teams have been told video replays will be extended to their doctors to assist the diagnosis of concussions.

FIFA's top medical official told The Associated Press that a second team doctor will be allowed access to match footage to evaluate injuries in real time to supplement any on-field diagnosis.

It is the latest sign of FIFA embracing technology, with video assistant replays set to make their World Cup debut at the June 15-July 14 tournament in Russia.

FIFA is strengthening procedures to treat head injuries following cases at the 2014 World Cup where players tried to stay on the field after a concussion.

FIFA medical committee chairman Michel D'Hooghe told the AP "to help the doctor we have now introduced a system whereby an assistant of the doctor or a second doctor will sit in front of a television screen."

