WHL Roundup: Tendeck perfect as Vancouver Giants blank Kamloops Blazers 2-0

LANGLEY, B.C. — David Tendeck stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Vancouver Giants blanked the Kamloops Blazers 2-0 on Monday in Western Hockey League action.

Jared Dmytriw's power-play goal in the second period was the eventual winner for Vancouver (32-21-8). Tyler Benson added an empty-net goal with one second left to play.

Dylan Ferguson turned aside 24-of-25 in net as Kamloops (27-32-5) lost its third straight game.