10 draft picks give Rangers options in unfamiliar rebuild
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Rangers face an unfamiliar challenge after stockpiling picks for the June draft: Maximizing a franchise-record 10 selections, including three in the first round.
Rebuilding means keeping options open for trades while also targeting players who best fit the team's goals.
Assistant general manager Chris Drury says the team's priorities are adding young, competitive players with speed and skill and "a premium on high character."
"It's one thing to have all these great picks ... you have to be ready and be prepared to make the right picks," Drury said.
The 10 picks are a high for the Rangers under the draft's current format of seven rounds. The team also has nine picks in the 2019 draft, including a conditional first-round selection from Tampa Bay it received in a trade-deadline blockbuster for
New York also dealt Nick Holden and Rick Nash to Boston, plus Michael Grabner to New Jersey in four separate deals, bringing back eight players and six draft picks.
General manager Jeff Gorton said the picks give the Rangers flexibility and currency.
"We have to look at both scenarios," he said when asked if he would be willing to trade picks for current NHL players.
"We'll look at different positions and see what's available. When you have three first-round picks and you're on the draft floor, opportunity will be there," Gorton said.
The playoffs and draft lottery will shape the value of the first-round selections. Swedish
Team officials like the early returns even for an organization that has been known to sacrifice its future for the present.
"Certainly a lot of energy moving forward to prep between now and getting to the stage in Dallas," Drury said of the site of June's draft.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man charged with drug trafficking after young girl dies in Halifax
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge
-
This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017
-
Punishment delivered: Council boots Matt Whitman off committees for 3 months