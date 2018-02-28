Atlanta United's Barco to miss 4 to 6 weeks with quad strain
Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco will miss four to six weeks with a right quadriceps strain sustained during training.
The 18-year-old was acquired last month for a Major League Soccer-record $15 million transfer fee from Argentina's Independiente.
Atlanta said Wednesday that Barco is expected to be sidelined during at least the first month of the team's second season, which opens on Saturday at Houston.
