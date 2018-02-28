Brazil's Chapecoense extends contract of air crash survivor

SAO PAULO — Brazil's Chapecoense has extended the contract of defender Alan Ruschel, who has recently returned to action after the air crash that killed 19 of his teammates.

Ruschel's new contract is valid until the end of 2020, club director Rui Costa said on Wednesday.

Costa said "Ruschel is the living proof of Chape's reconstruction. We want him here for many years."

The crash on Nov. 28, 2016, in Colombia killed 71 people. Ruschel, defender Neto, goalkeeper Jackson Follmann and journalist Rafael Henzel survived.

Despite fears of relegation in the Brazilian league, Chapecoense finished eighth to secure a spot in the prestigious Copa Libertadores.