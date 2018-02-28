Curry to auction shoes in support of My Brother's Keeper
WASHINGTON — You can own a pair of shoes worn in a game by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry — and support a cause, to boot.
Curry posted on Instagram that he'll be auctioning off the sneakers he wore in Golden State's game at the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night to raise money for My Brother's Keeper Alliance.
He says the effort "was created to reduce barriers and expand opportunity" in support of "young men and boys of
