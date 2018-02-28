Durant, Curry, Warriors beat Wiz 109-101 after museum visit

WASHINGTON — A day after taking schoolkids to a museum instead of visiting President Donald Trump at the White House, the Golden State Warriors won for the seventh time in eight games by beating the Washington Wizards 109-101 as Kevin Durant scored 32 points, Stephen Curry added 25, and Klay Thompson limited Bradley Beal to eight Wednesday night.

Durant shot 12 for 20, Thompson scored 13, and Draymond Green contributed 11 points and 11 assists.

Otto Porter Jr. led Washington with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 on 4-of-16 shooting. Beal came in averaging a team-leading 23.7 points but he missed his first nine shots and had zero points at halftime. His first basket came with under 5 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.

The Wizards were again without All-Star point guard John Wall, who sat out his 14th game in a row after surgery on his left knee, but they trailed only 58-56 after two quarters Wednesday. Golden State tends to dominate third quarters, though, and this evening was no exception: It opened that period with a 16-4 run that made it 74-60 and was in control from there.

Washington was playing on the second half of a back-to-back after winning at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and a bit of lethargy showed early on. Five early turnovers led to 11 points for the Warriors, including a Curry-to-Durant alley-oop dunk that put Golden State up 32-21 and prompted a timeout for the hosts with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Warriors, meanwhile, were well-rested after getting Tuesday off. They dispensed with the reigning NBA champs' traditional White House visit while in town, opting to spend the day touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture with students from Durant's nearby hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

"We left it up to the players — what they decided to do, what they wanted to do. And this is what they decided to do, and it was a wonderful day yesterday," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "I think everybody enjoyed it." In September, Curry said he would not visit the White House if invited; Trump then announced on Twitter that the "invitation is withdrawn!"

TIP-INS

Warriors: Improved to 21-3 against Eastern Conference opponents this season, including 12-1 on the road. ... Golden State entered the day tied with the Rockets for the most wins in the NBA this season with 47.

Wizards: Beal scored only four points, his season-low, in 15 minutes before getting ejected from the teams' first meeting back on Oct. 27, a 120-117 home victory for Golden State. ... Porter had an X-ray on his sore right elbow after Tuesday's loss at Milwaukee, and coach Scott Brooks said everything checked out OK. ... Washington has scored at least 100 points in 15 consecutive games dating to Jan. 25, the longest current such streak in the East.

GOTTA BE THE SHOES

You can own a pair of shoes worn in a game by Curry — and support a cause, to boot. Curry posted on Instagram that he'll be auctioning off the sneakers he wore Wednesday to raise money for My Brother's Keeper Alliance. He says the effort "was created to reduce barriers and expand opportunity" in support of "young men and boys of colour in their pursuit of achievement and higher success in life."

UP NEXT:

Warriors: Close a three-game road trip at Atlanta on Friday.

Wizards: Host East-leading Toronto on Friday, the second part of a four-game homestand.

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

