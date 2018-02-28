Fognini, Garcia-Lopez advance at Brasil Open
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Second-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy reached the quarterfinals of the Brasil Open with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Joao Domingues of Portugal on Wednesday.
Fognini will next face Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez at the clay-court tournament.
Garcia-Lopez beat eighth-seeded Federico Delbonis of Argentina 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.
No. 5 seed Leonardo Mayer of Argentina got past his compatriot Carlos Berlocq 7-5, 6-4. He'll next face either Austria's Sebastian Ofner or defending champion Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge
-
This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest