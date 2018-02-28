Impact sign draft pick midfielder Ken Krolicki to one-year contract

MONTREAL — Midfielder Ken Krolicki has signed a one year deal with three option years with the Montreal Impact.

Krolicki, 21, who holds Japanese and American citizenship, was the only player the club selected in the MLS SuperDraft in January, taken in the third round, 53rd overall.

The Michigan State University product impressed coach Remi Garde in camp.

"He is a player we had noticed from the very first game at the MLS combine," Garde said in a statement. "His commitment and his performances at our training camp prompted me to offer him a contract.

"He has a high work rate, a good capacity to win balls in duels and the ability to bring the play forward. His daily participation in the first team's training sessions should allow him to continue his progression."