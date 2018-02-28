Leafs, Raptors to eliminate print-at-home tickets

Each time the Leafs or Raptors play a home game, security turns away roughly a dozen customers holding bogus tickets they’ve printed off at home.

It’s often not their fault, but it’s a problem.

Now Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment has announced it is moving toward paperless ticketing by phasing out the print-at-home option for Leafs and Raptors tickets, a move that will help streamline the reselling process and root out fraud.

MLSE says fans sometimes buy tickets from secondary sellers and then print them out, not knowing they’ve been duplicated elsewhere. When multiple people try to attend a game with self-printed tickets bearing the same barcode, confusion ensues, as staff and customers try to determine who actually owns the seats.

Starting this fall, only two options will remain for Raptors and Leafs games: mobile electronic tickets, or tickets printed on cardboard stock. Toronto FC will extend the print-at-home option through the end of this season before expanding its mobile ticketing program in 2019, said MLSE chief commercial officer Dave Hopkinson.