MLS Cup champion Toronto FC signs fullback Justin Morrow to extension

Toronto FC has locked up up a important part of its defence, signing fullback Justin Morrow to a multi-year extension.

The 30-year-old, currently in his fifth season with Toronto, was named to Major League Soccer's Best XI for the 2017 season after helping the Reds win the MLS Cup, MLS Supporters' Shield and the Canadian Championship.

Morrow scored a career-high eight goals in league play last season, including the first hat-trick of his career on Sept. 30 in a 4-2 win over the New York Red Bulls at BMO Field that clinched the Supporters' Shield, awarded to the MLS team with the best regular-season record.

Morrow has made 147 appearances across all competitions for Toronto FC.

Internationally, the defender from Cleveland has earned four caps with the United States' national team.

"Justin is one of the players who has led our turnaround as a club over the last few seasons. He has established himself as one of the best left backs in Major League Soccer," Toronto senior vice-president of soccer operations and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. "He has played such an important part in what we have accomplished as a club and will continue to as we compete for more championships."