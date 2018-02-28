New US soccer GMs to report to CEO, not president

CHICAGO — The new general managers of the men's and women's national teams will report to U.S. Soccer Federation chief executive officer Dan Flynn and not new USSF president Carlos Cordeiro.

The new positions were approved by the USSF board of directors in December and Flynn said understanding of the U.S. leagues in a key attribute for candidates. The new men's GM likely will be hired first and will head the search for a new men's coach to replace Bruce Arena, who quit in October after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Flynn is on the search committee that will recommend the candidates for the new roles to the USSF board. He is joined on the committee by USSF board members Carlos Bocanegra and Angela Hucles, chief operating officer Jay Berhalter, director of sporting development Ryan Mooney and sport development programs director Nico Romeijn.

"The main responsibilities will include hiring and firing of the senior national team head coaches, overall responsibility for the technical side of the senior team, build a strong, integrated national team staff and management of the day-to-day environment, and monitor of the player pool and integration of new players," Flynn said.

The U.S. could consider coach candidates from among people working on national teams for this year's World Cup.

"I don't think that's going to hinder us in any way in terms of identifying candidates and speaking to candidates," he said. "The timing of the hire could be impacted by that."