Neymar to undergo surgery in Brazil

PARIS — Neymar will undergo surgery in Brazil on his fractured foot, ruling him out of next week's Champions League match against Real Madrid.

A day after PSG coach Unai Emery denied reports the Brazil star would be operated on, PSG backpedalled and announced on Wednesday that he needs surgery.

"After an initial treatment period of three days in line with a strict medical protocol, a joint decision has been taken between the medical staffs of both Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team," PSG said in a statement.

PSG broke soccer's transfer record last year by paying Barcelona 222 million euros ($260 million) to buy Neymar, in part with the hope that the Brazilian star would lead the club to the Champions League title. But those hopes took a massive blow when he was injured on Sunday during the French league leader's 3-0 win over Marseille. Tests later revealed he has a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot along with an ankle injury.

PSG said that "in accordance with the player, it has been decided that Neymar Jr. will undergo surgery in Brazil at the end of this week. He will be operated on by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, accompanied by Professor Saillant, representing PSG."

Gerard Saillant has carried out many operations on high-profile athletes, including the former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

After Emery said Neymar needed rest and had a chance to recover in time to play at the Parc des Princes against Madrid, the player's father, Neymar Santos, had cast a doubt on his participation to the match, saying he believed his son would need surgery.