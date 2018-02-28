NFL Network to air flag football tournament

The NFL Network will be getting into the flag football business.

The American Flag Football League announced Wednesday that its inaugural season-ending tournament this summer will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

The network will televise 11 games from the U.S. Open of Football Tournament, capped by the championship between the best Pro team and the top amateur team on July 19.

The AFFL is holding a 132-team, single-elimination tournament for its first season. There will be 128 amateur teams and four pro teams led by Michael Vick; Chad Johnson; former NBA players Nate Robinson and Carlos Boozer; and former NFL player Justin Forsett and Olympic champion Michael Johnson.

___