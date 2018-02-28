OHL Roundup: Generals rally after blowing lead to beat Steelheads 5-4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Renars Krastenbergs's second goal of the game broke a tie late in the third period and the Oshawa Generals rallied after blowing a big lead to beat the Mississauga Steelheads 5-4 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Krastenbergs, Serron Noel, Danil Antropov and Kyle MacLean helped Oshawa (31-26-3) build a 4-0 lead by the midway point of the second period.

Nicolas Hague, Cole Carter, Owen Tippett and Trent Fox replied for the Steelheads (28-29-3) to tie the game.

Generals goaltender Kyle Keyser turned away 40 shots. Mississauga's Jacob Ingham and Emanuel Vella combined for 27 saves.

Oshawa was 1 for 3 on the power play while the Steelheads went 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

Both teams had one short-handed goal.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Joe Carroll had a goal and an assist to help lift Sault Ste. Marie over the Spirit.

Ryan Roth, Taylor Raddysh and Tim Gettinger also scored for the Greyhounds (50-6-4).

Nicholas Porco had the lone goal for Saginaw (27-25-8).