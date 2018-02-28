Snow delays start of 3rd day of Formula 1 testing in Spain

MONTMELO, Spain — The start of the third day of Formula One testing has been delayed because of snow at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona in Spain.

Parts of the track near Barcelona were covered in snow when teams arrived, forcing cars to stay in the garage indefinitely.

Organizers did not say when the track was expected to reopen. The red flag would remain in place at least until visibility improved and the medial helicopter was able to fly.

Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson of the Sauber team said on Twitter, "Thanks for making me feel at home, Barcelona."

Cold weather also affected the first two days of testing, keeping teams from learning much about the new 2018 cars as the track remained without enough grip for proper runs.

There were talks about adding extra days of testing in Barcelona, but the decision would need to be unanimous among the teams.

Thursday is the last of the first four-day test session. The final four-day session in Barcelona starts Tuesday.