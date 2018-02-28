Sports

Twins finalize $6.5M deal with power hitter Logan Morrison

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison watches his home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Chris Tillman during the seventh inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent slugger Morrison and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6.5 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, because the deal was subject to a physical exam and not yet finalized by the team. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison watches his home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Chris Tillman during the seventh inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent slugger Morrison and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6.5 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, because the deal was subject to a physical exam and not yet finalized by the team. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

The Minnesota Twins and designated hitter Logan Morrison finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract that includes a 2019 club option that can become guaranteed.

The deal was announced Wednesday, three days after the two sides agreed to terms. Morrison, who has spent the majority of his major league career as a first baseman and also played the corner outfield positions, hit 38 home runs in 2017 for Tampa Bay.

The 30-year-old drove in 85 runs for the Rays last season and posted a career-best .868 on-base-plus-slugging percentage that was higher than any Twins player.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular