Agent: Corey Brewer to sign with Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Corey Brewer will sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder after he clears waivers.
The move was confirmed by Brewer's agent, Happy Walters, on Thursday.
The Lakers agreed to a buyout with the 6-foot-9 Brewer on Wednesday. He will help fill the void Andre Roberson left for the Thunder when he ruptured his left patellar tendon and was lost for the season. The Thunder have started multiple players with limited results since the injury.
Brewer, 31, averaged 3.7 points in 54 games with the Lakers this season. He averaged 11.9 points per game for Houston during the 2014-15 season and has career averages of 8.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Brewer played for Thunder coach Billy Donovan on Florida's 2006 and 2007 national championship teams.
