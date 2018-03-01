Canucks sign forward Kole Lind to three-year entry-level contract

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks General have signed forward Kole Lind to a three-year entry level contract.

The 19-year-old from Shaunavon, Sask., has registered 85 points (35 goals, 50 assists) in 51 games in his third full season with the Kelowna Rockets.

In 197 WHL games over parts of four seasons, Lind has registered 214 points (79 goals, 135 assists) in 197 games.

Lind was originally selected by Vancouver in the second round, 33rd overall, at the 2017 NHL draft.

"Kole has had an outstanding season in Kelowna despite missing games due to illness and injury," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a release. "We've been impressed not only with his high-end offensive skill but also in the way he battles, sees the ice and makes plays in the defensive end.