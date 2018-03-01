Eskimos offensive lineman Batiste retires to join Oakland Raiders staff

Edmonton Eskimos offensive lineman D'Anthony Batiste retired Thursday to become the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the NFL's Oakland Raiders.

The six-foot-four, 314-pound Batiste spent four seasons with Edmonton, earning a Grey Cup ring with the Eskimos in 2015.

"The Eskimos organization would like to thank D'Anthony for all that he's done for the team and the community of Edmonton," GM Brock Sunderland said in a statement. "We wish him continued success with the Oakland Raiders."